Chromebook giveaway aims to bridge digital divide for kids in Wilmington

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Alison Mendez picks up a pink backpack that holds a refurbished Chromebook and goodie bags for her first-grader Nani.

It’s a gift from the computer repair firm NerdITNow, which held the giveaway this week for a few dozen kids who attend preschool and other programs at Kingswood Community Center in northeast Wilmington.

“I have WiFi but I don’t have computer access for my daughter to be able to finish her work’’ for remote schooling, Mendez said from behind her facemask. “Computers are kind of expensive and it really helps. I have my phone and it’s not the same because everything is a lot smaller.”

With schools closed in Delaware for at least the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, many children from low-income families are without access to the technology they use in class.