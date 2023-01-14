Wilmington Blue Rocks extend stadium lease in Delaware

The team’s existing lease with the Riverfront Development Corporation had been set to expire at the end of this season. RDC Executive Director Megan McGlinchey said her organization “wanted to ensure that professional, affiliated minor league baseball would stay in Wilmington.”

When the Blue Rocks first arrived at the riverfront in 1993, it was barren. Now, the stadium is surrounded by hotels, restaurants, condos, a movie theater, and a convention center that have made the riverfront the fastest growing section of the city.

In 2016, Frawley Stadium got a number of upgrades, including all-new seating. At the time, Heller outlined a broader vision for the ballpark, including seating along the outfield fence and more entertainment amenities for fans to enjoy. While much of those ambitious plans have yet to come to fruition, the stadium continues to draw fans. Over the past 10 years, the Rocks averaged about 300,000 people in attendance per season, according to the team.