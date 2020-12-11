Delaware’s connection to Washington, D.C., is growing stronger. Now, in addition to having Joe Biden residing at the White House, the state’s only minor league baseball team is now affiliated with the Washington Nationals.

Since the team’s inception in 1993, the Wilmington Blue Rocks have mainly been affiliated with the Kansas City Royals. In 2005 and 2006, the team was part of the Boston Red Sox farm system before returning to the Royals.

“They are a team of great integrity which prides itself on doing the right things the right way,” said Rocks owner Dave Heller of the Nats. “We knew the Nationals were a first-class organization and a perfect fit for Wilmington. We couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

The Rocks will remain at the High-A level, the third rung down from the majors.

Wilmington’s proximity to Washington could help fans stay better connected to players as they move up the ranks. “Our four affiliates and their proximity to Washington, D.C., will be critical not only to player development and roster construction, but also to our injury-rehabilitation process,” said Mike Rizzo, president of baseball operations and Nats general manager. ”We are certain that each affiliate, and the surrounding community, will be assets to our player development and organization as a whole.”

The Rocks captured the league championship in 2019, a title they’ve held on to for the past year since the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

“As someone who travels from Wilmington to Washington almost every day, I couldn’t be happier about this new partnership along the Northeast Corridor,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware.