About 40% of New Castle County’s 250,000 acres has been developed for housing, commercial and industrial uses. It’s generally true that once land has been built on, it rarely returns to open space. That’s why decisions made about land use today will affect the future of the county and its land for decades.

Open space accounts for about 25% of all land in the county. That includes park land, private open space, agricultural easements and conservation easements.

A new report presented recently to County Council aims to better direct the county’s efforts to preserve more open space. The Land Preservation Task Force report lists 28 recommendations to guide the council.

“The County has had limited involvement in land preservation in the past,” the report said. “However, with land as a finite resource and continued pressure from development, there is a recognized need for a more intentional approach to identifying, protecting, and managing certain lands for the good of the County and its residents.”

The report focused on three areas: preserving open space, preserving farmland and funding those two efforts.

“What we were trying to do is articulate a process for the county to pursue open space land preservation in a strategic and organized way,” said Sherri Evans-Stanton, who chaired the task force’s open space subcommittee. She added the county should “leverage existing programs in funding by working with partners in the conservation community to protect our vital natural and agricultural resources.”