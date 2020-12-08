Amtrak completes construction of third track between Wilmington and Newark

Amtrak has added a third track along a 1.5-mile stretch in Delaware between Wilmington and Newark, bringing to fruition a $71 million project that has been nearly two decades in the making.

The new electrified track will ease what for years has been a two-track bottleneck that slowed railway traffic for travelers and freight on the Northeast Corridor that runs from Boston to Washington. More than 100 Amtrak trains and 10 from SEPTA pass through Wilmington every day.

So Amtrak and Delaware officials were delighted Monday about the completion of the project that included the rebuilding of the Shipley Street Bridge in Wilmington.

U.S. Senator Tom Carper, a frequent Amtrak rider, has kept a close eye on the project that was paid for by federal, Amtrak and state dollars. The Delaware Democrat said the third track will result in improved performance and reduction in delays.