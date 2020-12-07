Counter-sniper units are on roofs in downtown Wilmington and Secret Service agents carry duffel bags with high-powered weapons around The Queen theater in downtown Wilmington.

Security checkpoints with concrete barriers and a wall of vehicles are in place at two spots in Greenville, through which only authorized visitors can pass after being swept with magnetometers.

A motorcade of two dozen vehicles with heavily-armed agents and medical facilities travels around New Castle County or on the roads to Rehoboth Beach with a singular mission — protecting Joe Biden.

That’s some of what Delawareans are already experiencing, or can expect to witness, during Biden’s looming presidency. And after he takes the oath of office on Jan. 20, Biden will be riding in an armored limousine known as “The Beast.”

If residents thought Biden’s security “bubble’’ was a sight to see from 2009 through 2016 during his two terms as vice president, the bubble has already expanded since Election Day and will intensify even more once he occupies the White House.

Local police agencies — state, New Castle County, and Wilmington — will continue to assist the Secret Service in shielding Biden from almost any imaginable attack, and will contribute to the expense of protecting Biden and his entourage as needed.

The federal government does not reimburse local jurisdictions to support the presidential or vice presidential detail, though an exception was made to alleviate the burden on New York and Florida from visits by President Trump and his family there.

Providing the president with what former high-ranking U.S. Secret Service director Mike White calls a “360-degree level of protection’’ is already evident at The Queen. Biden has held meetings at the the coronavirus-shuttered music venue almost daily since the election. He has often been accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and has hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and several Cabinet picks and high-ranking members of his incoming White House team.

David Young, who heads the Delaware Historical Society, whose museum is next door next to the Queen, told WHYY that since Election Day, Secret Service agents have routinely used the museum’s service elevators to access the roof as part of the counter-sniper force.

Accustomed to being the repository of Delaware history, Young’s agency is now part of it, even with facilities mostly shuttered because of the coronavirus.

‘It’s pretty badass to have the Secret Service counter-sniper team’’ atop the museum along with “a squadron” of Secret Service SUVs and other vehicles around their building on an almost-daily basis, Young quipped.

“We’re in the line of fire,’’ he said, adding that requests for information about Delaware lore have skyrocketed since Biden won the election.

“This is great for Delaware’s most famous native son. It puts us in a new realm and a spotlight on Wilmington. It has put everyone on high alert that it’s our moment in the sun.”