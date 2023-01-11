To that end, she has galvanized a group of volunteers to knock on doors in her district and try to connect people with resources to help them cope and perhaps save loved ones before it’s too late. The goal is to connect people to support groups, mental health care, and opioid overdose prevention tools.

“Our children have a right to return safely each day to their families without the fear of not making it home,” Oliver said. ”After all, we are in this together. No one wins with this ongoing violence.”

In 2021, 152 people were shot in Wilmington and a record 39 of them died. Last year, 107 people were shot and 18 died.

‘There’s a plethora of issues that affect our young people’

Corie Priest, community engagement specialist with the Attorney General’s Office, says residents need to band together to make a dent in the “astronomical rate’’ of bloodshed.

“If we don’t come together as a community and unite together to address this issue, it will keep going on and on and on and on,” Priest said. “We have to show action, and in these types of events here, we can get everybody together and not work in silos, but come together for a common cause. And that’s to save the lives of these young people in our community. That’s what it takes.”

Kids growing up in impoverished neighborhoods like the one around 24th and Jessup streets face tough odds, Priest said.

He knows that personally. He saw his brother gunned down and got involved in drug dealing on those same blocks.

“You have social media. We have broken homes. We have our educational system that is giving a disservice to these children, the parents, the guardians,’’ Priest said. “There’s a plethora of issues that affect our young folks. And so if we as strong Black people of our community don’t come together to address the needs of these young people, then these issues will always and continuously happen.”

Oliver also highlighted the danger from fentanyl and other opioids, and brought a group from the state’s Bridge Clinic that provides addiction and mental health services.

“It’s not just shootings,’’ she said. “It’s this fentanyl, this opioid addiction is wiping us out.”

She said many shootings stem from drugs being stolen. “It’s all these pills and it’s all connected,’’ she said.

A woman in her late 20s named Zaire Cropper says she was a friend of Izzy, the young lady who died on the corner.

“What needs to be done is that we need to start thinking together,’’ Cropper said. “Stop being mad over the dumbest, darndest things. Stick together.”