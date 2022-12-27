Delaware, like many other states, has alarming statistics: more than 30,000 adults, 9,000 adolescents, and 82% of the population living in prison dealing with mental illness, according to the state Division of Public Health. Many of them are not seeking help or don’t know where to get it.

Some say the lack of providers is to blame.

“There’s a huge need for mental health services in the state of Delaware,” said Renna Van Oot, JFS Delaware CEO. “The number of people who need services has been increasing.”

The need for these services outweighs the amount of mental health professionals. JSF now has over 70 people on its waiting list for service, which Van Oot says should not be the case.

“We’ve got a big mental health problem across the nation, and part of it is that we don’t have enough licensed providers,” said JFS Delaware board president Peter Hurd.

“This is targeting that problem, and looking to be a part of the solution.”

With the influx of new federal funds, JFS aims to ease some of the shortage of professionals through its new Mental Health Fellowship program, which will help master’s level individuals to obtain their licensure as they counsel patients.