Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief

Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief.

Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.

Purzycki said the 50-year-old Campos’s “vast experience and leadership skills, as well as his decades of knowledge of city neighborhoods and city residents, will serve him well as he takes command” of the Wilmington force, which has an authorized force of 312 officers.

About 11% of the city’s 71,000 residents are Latino.

Campos, who grew up on the city’s West Side, took his post Thursday. His salary will be $200,000, highest in city government. Tracy had promoted him to captain in 2018.

“It is truly a blessing and an honor to have the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Wilmington in this new role,’’ Campos said in a written statement.

“I thank my entire family, our many friends, current and former police officers, and all of the people who have provided support and guidance to me throughout the years to make this day possible.”