Officials in St. Louis, which has had an interim chief since June, have said they hope to appoint a new chief by year’s end, which is in three weeks.

Exactly how Tracy would assist Wilmington should he start the demanding job of running a police force nearly 1,000 miles to the west remains to be seen. That might prove difficult if not impossible because like Wilmington, St. Louis has been reeling from historic gun violence.

Tracy also said in St. Louis that he’s been able to forge alliances with Wilmington political, community, clerical, and business leaders, and many have called to wish him well in his latest career quest.

“There’s a lot of prayers coming from right now that I do well tonight and possibly will be the next chief of police,’’ he said. “And you know what? That didn’t happen by accident.”

‘We’ve worked with the community. The morale is good’

Tracy, a veteran of the New York and Chicago police forces, was the first outsider hired to lead Wilmington’s force when he took the helm in April 2017, just four months after Purzycki took office. That year was an especially bloody one for Wilmington and ended with Wilmington having a record 194 people shot, 32 fatally.

Gun violence fell dramatically in 2018 — 81 people shot, 19 fatally — Tracy’s focus on data-driven policing and targeting of hot spots received widespread acclaim. The chief and his approach were featured prominently in WHYY’s 2019 Emmy Award-winning documentary, “Rebound from Murder Town.”

But gun violence didn’t remain low, especially once the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020. The carnage escalated steadily through 2021, when a record 39 of the 152 shooting victims died and Purzycki bemoaned the plague of street “assassinations.”

This year, however, 18 people have been shot to death, a reduction of about 50% from 2021, an achievement Tracy highlighted while promoting his candidacy on the St. Louis stage.

That night he also touted his use of CompStat data to guide policing, his strategy of trying to head off retaliatory shootings, his adoption of an intervention program that targets those deemed most likely to engage in violence, and a gun task force partnership with other law enforcement authorities that decides, among other issues, whether to prosecute someone at the state or federal level.

“We’ve worked with the community. The morale is good,’’ he told the St. Louis crowd. “These are the things and the challenges that I know we have here that we’d like to replicate and do the same type of things that we did in Wilmington.

“I know I’m not from here, but I have come into other places and I’ve established relationships with all the stakeholders and made sure that they had a voice and that I listened.”

Criticized over lack of diversity among top police brass

Tracy’s tenure hasn’t been a joy ride, however. Several officers have been arrested for using excessive force and other offenses during his tenure, and the lack of diversity in department leadership led City Council to approve a no-confidence vote against Tracy in January.

Council President Trippi Congo, who wrote that resolution, did not respond to WHYY’s request for an interview about Tracy’s impending departure. But during the January meeting, Congo said the dearth of Black and Latino police leadership in a city that’s “70% Black and brown” is unacceptable.

“I’m not trying to fire him. I’m not trying to defund the police,” Congo said then. “I want to give him an opportunity to do the right thing, and I think I have been extremely fair and extremely patient.”