The municipality of Georgetown, Delaware, has been embroiled in controversy for several months after giving a nearly $25,000 grant to a museum that flies a Confederate battle flag.

Local NAACP leaders and civil rights groups have excoriated the town council, which violated the state’s open meetings law and its own rules for giving grants. The director of the state Democratic Party called the July grant to the Marvel Carriage Museum “disturbing.”

But council members, led by former town clerk Angela Townsend, shrugged off the calls of racism and insensitivity. They said the money — first approved in July and then reaffirmed in September after the violations were exposed — would help the museum pay for repairs unrelated to the outdoor granite Confederate monument and flag.

Now, with emotions still high, they’re holding a party there.

The town’s approximately 50 employees and their guests will be dining, dancing, and toasting each other at the Marvel museum on Friday night during the town’s annual Christmas bash.

Coby Owens, a community coordinator for the Delaware NAACP, called it yet another inflammatory move.

“I’m extremely disappointed that they continue not only to really double down on the fact that they’re supporting white supremacy and supporting the Confederacy, but also they continue to push for engagement there,’’ said Owens, who along with other NAACP members and civil rights advocates have protested vehemently at recent council meetings.

“It seems as though they’re putting other priorities of the city on the back burner in order to make a political stance. And, you know, they think this is going to win them brownie points, but it’s not. It’s upsetting a lot of people. And it’s also a slap in the face for the Black and brown people who live in Georgetown,” Owens said.

Black residents comprise 15% and Latinos make up 40% of Georgetown’s population of 7,300.

Since 2007, the rebel flag has flown above a white 12-foot granite slab dedicated to Confederate soldiers on the grounds of the museum that houses several horse-drawn carriages, some from the 1800s.

For more than a decade, the state gave about $14,400 annually to the Marvel museum through its Grant-In-Aid program. Lawmakers eliminated that funding in 2019, however, because of concerns about the flag and monument.

So this year, the museum turned to the town for money.