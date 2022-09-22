Now that the Attorney General’s Office has ruled that they violated the state’s open meetings law, West and Tom Irvine of the alliance say it’s time for the trio to finally do the right thing. West, who is on the council as well as mayor, had voted against giving the money.

“Well yeah, they violated FOIA,’’ West told WHYY News. “I was really pleased with the Department of Justice.”

The matter is now back on the agenda for the Sept. 26 council meeting, he said.

“They have to say that they’ve done wrong and ask for the money back,’’ said West, who isn’t optimistic that his colleagues on council, who comprise a majority, will rescind their illegal action. “I don’t really think these three want to even admit that they’ve done wrong.”

In that case, the mayor is hoping Cole’s office files suit to overturn the vote so the cash can be recovered.

WHYY’s attempts to reach Councilmembers Townsend, Barlow and Barrett were unsuccessful.

Historical society president Jim Bowden also did not respond to a request for comment but West said he has no intention of relenting in his attempts to get the money back.

“If he doesn’t want to give the money back,” West said of Bowden and the society, “then it’s going to be a lawsuit for us to go after him. And if he’s still not going to give us money back, then we go after three council members.”

Irvine, a retired lawyer who advises the alliance, applauded Cole’s ruling. Irvine warned Townsend, Barlow and Barrett that if they don’t rescind their action and try to recover the money, the repercussions could be serious for “having their hand in the cookie jar.”

“The attorney general’s opinion is 100% correct. It’s a flagrant violation of the open government provisions in Delaware law,’’ Irvine said, noting that illegally reissuing the check compounded the initial mistake of giving the money even though the town’s application policy wasn’t followed.

The council members “retaliated [against West and other town officials] by breaking the open meeting law and grabbing the money,’’ Irvine said. “That’s just outlandish.”