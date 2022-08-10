Delaware town’s mayor says $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag ‘dead in the water’

That ordinance, enacted in 2007, requires grant applications to be submitted by April 1, and then evaluated by a variety of town officials before being submitted to the five-member council for approval.

Irvine’s letter had urged town leaders to review the action’s “compliance with the ordinance.”

West acknowledged that council did not follow either of those provisions in awarding the grant to the historical society, and said he interprets the alliance’s letter as a precursor to a lawsuit against the town should the check get delivered.

“We’re going to get sued if we do anything, if we give it to them,’’ West said, adding that the letter has been shared with his fellow council members, the town manager and city lawyer Stephani Ballard.

“So we better withdraw from this because of the [likelihood of a] lawsuit,’’ West added. “It’s going to cost us more than the money that we’re going to have to give them. I’m hoping that the quiet thing is the best thing.”

Should the museum still want to request a town grant next year, they must apply by the April 1, 2023 deadline, West said.

Ballard told WHYY News she expects Town Council to revisit the issue during its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 22. She did not elaborate.