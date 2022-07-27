The Marvel Carriage Museum in Georgetown will get nearly $25,000 in funding from Georgetown Town Council despite its continued flying of the Confederate flag.

The Sussex County museum lost state funding in 2019 after more than a decade of flying the Confederate battle flag on museum property in Georgetown. The flag flies above the 12-foot tall Delaware Confederate monument which was created in 2007. The monument is on private land of the museum which is operated by the non-profit Georgetown Historical Society.

After nearly two hours of debate Monday night, Georgetown Town Council approved $24,750 to fund repairs at the museum, despite the Confederate flag’s continued display.

“That flag represents, to you, history,” said Asim Gulab, who said he’s lived in Sussex County for 42 years. “I tell you right now, that flag represents more than that now … It has transcended that. If you approve it, you’re going to be honoring something that’s not history any longer. Okay? You’re going to be actually, possibly, be honoring more hate.”