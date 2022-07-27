Neither the Department of Correction, nor SCI Sgt. Brian Clarke, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, would comment on the latest escalation of the case in U.S. District Court in Wilmington. The case was first filed in January with just two plaintiffs claiming abuse against one officer.

ACLU attorney Dwayne Bensing said his office continues to receive alarming reports. “The complaints don’t stop,’’ he said. Bensing expects more incarcerated men to be added to the case in the coming months.

The prisoners’ claims “go far beyond what is necessary” in a correctional system, Bensing said. “We have allegations of correctional officers emptying bottles of pepper spray into the mouth and nose and ears of people. We have kicking, choking, splitting people’s heads up and using their bodies to open doors to bring them into other parts of the facility, dragging them across the floor.”

“Just really horrific instances of violence. That the list of defendants has grown to over 40 really demonstrates that there is an entire culture of systemic abuse occurring at this facility.”

He said many of those claiming abuse were detainees who have not yet been convicted of any crime but could not afford to post bail.

Read the second amended complaint by current and former prisoners at Sussex Correctional Institution: