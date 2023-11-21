A dying man won release from prison after Spotlight PA highlighted his case. It shouldn’t be that hard, advocates say

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A yellow and black guitar sits in Raymond Caliman’s lap. It’s a Gibson, the one he played in the prison choir before his health started failing.

His eyes, now unseeing, do not move to look at the instrument. His mouth, now unable to speak, does not move to make words or music.

The friends and family gathered around him can’t be sure he knows he is in a care facility in Philadelphia rather than a state prison 120 miles away.

But a few seconds pass, and his hand moves. His thumb plucks at the E string for the first time in years. He is home.

Spotlight PA first reported on Caliman’s case in March 2022. After the story published, the Abolitionist Law Center, a public interest firm that specializes in “compassionate release” cases, connected his sister Mary Buffaloe with an attorney from another firm.

As Caliman’s health deteriorated, Buffaloe wrote letters to state officials, made phone calls, and did everything in her power to get her brother out of prison so he could receive better health care. But it was his dire state — his blood cells turning cancerous, his strong voice quieting to a slurred whisper — that ultimately won his freedom.

On Sept. 26, two weeks after Buffaloe petitioned the court for compassionate release, a special kind of parole for the sick and dying, Caliman came home. He spent seven weeks in hospice care in Philadelphia, outside prison, for the first time in four decades, but unable to communicate with the sister who got him there. Caliman died Nov. 16.

Buffaloe anguished over the choice. The decision to petition for compassionate release meant agreeing to end her yearslong fight to get her brother better care. In Pennsylvania, to receive the type of parole Caliman did, the incarcerated individual must stop receiving treatment that could improve their condition.

Buffaloe had to choose to let her brother die.

“Everybody was saying, ‘Thank you, you did such a great job!’ and that made me feel good,” she said, “but it was such a long struggle. My only hope and wish is that it didn’t have to take so long. That he could’ve just came home — I would’ve been happy if he could’ve come home with one year of good health.”

By the time Buffaloe filed Caliman’s petition, said attorney Catherine Trama, his health had deteriorated extensively. He had taken multiple trips to an outside emergency room because the care he needed wasn’t available in the prison.

In the years before his release, Caliman lost his vision, his ability to speak, and his mobility. He now has bed sores that will never heal, Trama said.

“That’s what it takes to get someone relief and it is entirely too narrow,” she said. “I’m very happy that he is able to be with his family at this time. But in a situation that’s so severe, it’s not enough. It shouldn’t have to come to this.”

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers agree, and in October, legislation to revamp Pennsylvania’s compassionate release law made it out of a state House committee, a step previous attempts have failed to achieve.

Limited compassion

The current compassionate release statute purports to provide sick and aging incarcerated people with a way to spend the end of their life free from prison. In reality, it is so narrowly written that Caliman is one of only 48 people to successfully use it in 14 years.