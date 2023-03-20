How some police, attorneys, and jails are trying to help Pa.’s ailing system for mentally ill people

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A decades-old Pennsylvania law is supposed to protect people with mental health issues from prosecution if they cannot understand the legal system and cannot aid in their own defense, but a recent investigation found that instead, that very system often traps them in jail.

The six-month investigation, published by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism, found the state’s “competency” review system is so broken it often extends incarceration, which can exacerbate mental health issues.

There is no one state agency overseeing the competency system and no standardized way for documenting competency assessments and hearings, making it difficult to identify people who may be languishing in jail. In the absence of a statewide solution, some local government officials and agencies have come up with their own ways to address the problems:

Police

As part of their investigation, Spotlight PA and PINJ conducted an analysis of nearly 700 cases involving competency issues — cases likely to involve someone with serious mental health needs. The review found the cases most often involved non-violent misdemeanors or summary offenses, Pennsylvania’s most minor charges.

Experts echoed this finding and said it creates a cycle of incarceration. Those with mental illness often face arrest for low-level crimes, may deteriorate while incarcerated, and upon release are at greater risk of another arrest.

Fixing the system, they said, includes preventing that cycle before it begins. In Lancaster, some police departments are trying to do just that.

“The problem is that officers only had two tools, handcuffs and ambulances,” said Elizabethtown Police Chief Ed Cunningham. “If we couldn’t force you to go in an ambulance, then the only way we could get you to somebody who would help you with handcuffs.”

Previously, officers responding to a person in crisis might have engaged in “mercy booking,” Cunningham said, to try to get someone clearly suffering from a mental health or addiction issue in front of a judge who can order treatment.

Now, in his jurisdiction, the district attorney, local judges, and the department have given officers the authority to throw away low level charges.

Instead of arresting people in crisis, Cunningham said, officers connect the person with an on-call civilian crisis responder who will help figure out what they need — whether that’s to get home so they can take their medicine, or to check into a long-term treatment facility.

But the Elizabethtown programs survive on a hodgepodge of support from Lancaster County, state and federal grants, and partnerships with local businesses including the local addiction recovery provider Blueprints.

“We’re always looking for partners, ways to pay for this to make it self-sustaining,” Cunningham said.