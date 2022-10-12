In Pa. county jails, people with mental illness are routinely met with pepper spray and stun guns

‘The sick part about it’

Adam Caprioli heard gunshots. He ran outside his house into the cold October dark. The gunshots were getting closer. Out there somewhere in the woods. Whoever it was, they were coming for him.

He called his dad, who told him to calm down — Caprioli lives with anxiety disorder and bipolar disorder. The 30-year-old had used methamphetamine a few days earlier, and the drug made him paranoid for days on end.

Next, he called 911. He told them about the gunshots. Police didn’t seem concerned. They took him to the emergency department.

Caprioli said that back home two days later, he became convinced there was something medically wrong with him. Once again, he called 911. Police arrived. This time, they took him to Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Inside the jail, anxiety coiled around his chest. He said prison workers ignored his requests to make a phone call or speak to a mental health professional. Hours passed. He became convinced that corrections officers planned to kill him.

“And they’re sitting there just laughing about the situation,” Caprioli said. “Now I really think I’m here to die. Like this is really what’s going on in my head: Like, I’m here to die. Nobody even knows I’m here.”

Caprioli tied his shirt around his neck and choked himself until he passed out. He struggles to explain why. Maybe he thought that would get him the medical attention he needed. Maybe he didn’t care anymore.

Corrections officers saw him and decided it was time to respond.

Prison staff often justify physical force by saying they’re saving the person’s life, said Alan Mills, an attorney who has litigated use of force cases and who serves as executive director of Uptown People’s Law Center in Chicago.

“The vast majority of people who are engaged in self harm are not going to die,” Mills said. “Rather, they are acting out some form of serious mental illness. And therefore what they really need is intervention to de-escalate the situation, whereas use of force does exactly the opposite and escalates the situation.”

After they saw Caprioli with his shirt around his neck, officers wearing body armor and helmets rushed into his cell.

The four-man team brought the 150-pound Caprioli down to the floor. One of them had a pepper ball launcher — a compressed air gun that shoots projectiles containing chemical irritants.

“Inmate Caprioli was swinging his arms and kicking his legs,” a sergeant wrote. “I pressed the Pepperball launcher against the small of Inmate Caprioli’s back and impacted him three (3) times.”

Caprioli felt the sting welting in his flesh. Then, the sting of powdered chemicals in the air. His stomach turned: Nobody would help him. Here, they would only deliver pain. “

That’s the sick part about it,” Caprioli said. “You can see I’m in distress. You can see I’m not going to try and hurt anyone. I have nothing I can hurt you with.”

He was handcuffed, shackled and placed in a restraint chair. They put him in a shower, then took him to the hospital “for assessment.” They brought him back to the jail, took his clothes, gave him a garment that he could not use to hurt himself, called an anti-suicide smock, and medications that put him in a stupor.

A few days later, they released him.

He later pleaded guilty to “public drunkenness and similar misconduct,” records show. He did not receive a jail sentence.

In hindsight, Caprioli realizes the gunshots he heard were auditory hallucinations. Maybe they were fireworks. Maybe they were nothing at all. Caprioli blames himself for using drugs — and he still struggles with addiction, saying he’s been self-medicating with alcohol. But to him, his experience in jail did nothing to help him with these issues — and nothing he did justified the way officers treated him.

“All I needed was one person to just be like, ‘Hey, how are you? Like, are you okay? What’s going on?’,” he said. “And I never got that, even to the last day.”

Monroe County Warden Garry Haidle initially agreed to talk for this story, but stopped responding to requests for comment. Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine, Jr. did not respond to requests.

Lasting harm

Jail is not an appropriate setting to treat serious mental illness, said Dr. Pamela Rollings-Mazza at PrimeCare Medical. She is the vice president of behavioral health at the company, which provides services at about 35 county jails in Pennsylvania, including Dauphin and Monroe counties.

The problem, Rollings-Mazza said, is that people with serious issues don’t get the help they need before they are in crisis. At that point, police can be involved. Someone presses charges. And people who started off needing mental health care end up as inmates.

“So the patients that we’re seeing, you know, a lot of times are very, very, very sick,” Rollings-Mazza said. “So we have adapted our staff to try to address that need.”

PrimeCare psychologists rate prisoners’ mental health on an A, B, C and D scale. Prisoners with a D rating are the most seriously ill. Rollings-Mazza said they make up between 10% and 15% of the overall jail population. Another 40% of people have a C rating, also a sign of significant illness.

That rating system shapes the care psychologists provide, Rollings-Mazza said. But it has little effect on jail policies.

“There are some jails where they don’t have that understanding or want to necessarily support us,” she said. “Some security officers are not educated about mental health at the level that they should be. So you know, the challenge has become working with the staff and the facility and trying to educate them.”

Rollings-Mazza said her team frequently sees people come to jail who are “not reality based” due to illness and can’t comply with orders. They are often segregated for their own safety, and may spend up to 23 hours a day alone. That virtually guarantees that people will spiral into a crisis, said Dr. Mariposa McCall, a California-based psychiatrist who recently published a paper looking at the effects of restrictive housing.

Her work is part of a large body of research showing that keeping a person alone in a small cell all day can cause lasting psychological damage.

“Even if someone doesn’t have a mental health condition, a lot of them tend to start feeling claustrophobic, agitated, anxious, angry, irritable,” McCall said. At times, that results in people trying to hurt themselves.

For those who do have diagnosed psychiatric disorders, it’s a matter of time before their worsening mental states lead them to do things like cut themselves or bang their heads off cell walls, McCall said.

At that point, staff are required to act.

McCall worked for several years at state prisons in California, and says it’s important to understand that the culture among corrections officers prioritizes security. As a result, staff may believe that people who are hurting themselves are actually trying to manipulate them.

“And so it creates a certain level of disconnect from people’s suffering or humanity in some ways, because it feeds on that distrust,” McCall said. In that environment, officers feel justified using force whether or not they think the prisoner understands them.