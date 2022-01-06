Delaware ACLU in federal court to fight ‘unprovoked violence’ against prisoners

The Delaware chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has set its sights on what its legal director calls systemic violence against prisoners at Sussex Correctional Institution and other state prisons.

Attorney Susan Burke started the ACLU’s offensive against the Delaware Department of Correction this month by suing the Sussex County prison on behalf of two detainees who claim they were severely beaten this year without provocation by the same guard, Kirk Neal.

The filing in U.S. District Court claims that other correctional officers joined the attack and that their actions were condoned by warden Truman Mears and deputy warden Jon Beck.

Burke and outside litigator Daniel A. Griffith contend in the lawsuit that the alleged attacks, which were captured on surveillance cameras that the plaintiffs have yet to see, “are part of an ongoing and egregious pattern of the use of excessive force” at Delaware’s southernmost prison, located in Georgetown.

“The level of violence is startling and very depressing, and so we are hoping to put a stop to the ongoing violence down at Sussex Correctional Institution,’’ Burke said.

Jason Miller, spokesman for the prison system, said in a written statement the officials “are reviewing”’ the allegations and “will respond to the court.”

Burke, who previously had a private practice in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., formerly won a $5.3 million settlement from a U.S. contractor for detainees who were abused at the Abu Ghraib prison facility in Iraq.

The current lawsuit is the first the ACLU has filed against the Delaware prison system in recent years, and Burke said more are in the works.

“The ACLU receives a significant amount of correspondence from folks that are presently incarcerated,’’ she said. “And when we review it in the aggregate and we look at the trends, it is clear that there are some very troubling trends in Delaware’s prisons. We began with Sussex and the violence there, but our lens is broader than that.”