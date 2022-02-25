ACLU escalates Delaware prison lawsuit, says ‘physical abuse is the majority culture’

One Black prisoner claims he complained after a guard at Sussex Correctional Institution gave his bedsheet to a white prisoner, and in return was tackled, punched, and pepper-sprayed.

Another prisoner says he endured a similar beating because he used a bed sheet to cover his genitals when a female guard was on watch in his cell block.

After one man asked to use the phone during the prisoner intake process, he claims he was tripped, kicked, and pepper-sprayed by officers, one of whom knelt on his neck.

Those three men are among 19 current or former people held at Delaware’s prison for men in Sussex County who are now plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit claiming excessive force, assault, lack of adequate medical care, failure to supervise, and other civil rights violations.

The sweeping lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Wilmington amends one filed in December by the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware on behalf of two men held pending trial at the prison.

Many of the 19 men claim in the lawsuit that they filed grievances but their complaints were rejected or ignored by the prison brass, who refused to review footage from video cameras that might have captured the alleged assaults.

ACLU attorney Susan Burke said her agency received dozens of calls from current and former prisoners after the initial case was filed. She said more prisoners will soon be added to the case.

“The scope and the scale of the physical abuse down at SCI is just far broader than we had anticipated when we first filed,’’ Burke said.

Jason Miller, spokesman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said officials had no comment on the new filing and the 17 new allegations. When the initial case was filed, Miller said officials were “reviewing” the allegations made by Isaac Montague and William Davis and “will respond to the court.”