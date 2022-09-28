Delaware town again votes to fund Confederate flag-flying museum

A small, southern Delaware town has once again approved funding for a local museum that flies the Confederate flag. Georgetown Council voted 3-2 Monday night to restore funding for the Marvel Museum, the site of a monument to Delawareans who fought for the Confederate army.

Council originally voted in favor of sending the museum the money earlier this summer. That check was voided by Mayor Bill West after the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice pointed out that the museum applied for the funds after the application period had closed.

Three council members then met on their own and got another check reissued to send to the museum. That constituted a “secret meeting” according to a ruling last week from the Delaware Attorney General’s office.

That ruling led to Monday night’s meeting, where council members could have rescinded the reissued check. Instead, council voted 3-2 in favor of sending the money.

Mayor Bill West was disappointed by the outcome he said sets the town up for more legal trouble.

“By just doing the things that we’ve just done, we’re dragging this out to where there’s going to be a lawsuit in the town of Georgetown,” West said after the vote. “The yes’s win, 3-2, and I guess we’ll see everybody in court.”

That lawsuit could come over claims that the money was authorized in violation of town law because the application was received after the April 1 deadline.