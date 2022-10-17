Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

The flying of a Confederate flag at a Delaware museum and a town’s nearly $25,000 grant to the facility will change the flavor of one of the state’s cherished and unique political traditions – Return Day.

Return Day takes place two days after Election Day in Georgetown, the Sussex County seat. The biennial event features a parade through town in which contestants who just faced off in races from U.S. senator to local offices traditionally ride together in horse-drawn carriages provided by the Marvel Carriage Museum, or convertibles.

The parade ends with the literal burying of a hatchet in a box of sand and dirt at The Circle in front of Town Hall. President Biden was a regular participant since his first election as U.S. senator in 1972 and took part in the parade as late as 2008, when he was elected vice president.

But now the state Democratic Party is urging its members not to ride in the museum-provided carriages on November 10. The carriages typically kick off from the museum as well. Since 2007, a 12-foot granite monument dedicated to Delaware veterans who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War has been on the museum’s lawn, and the rebel flag flies above the white slab.

The directive says the flag belongs, if anywhere, “inside the museum” and wants party members to boycott the museum’s carriages “until such time as the Confederate flag is removed from outside the Marvel Museum.”

Officials at the Georgetown Historical Society, which runs the museum and accepted the grant for repairs unrelated to the Confederate monument and flag, did not respond to a request for comment about the Democrats’ move.

Although Democrats and Republicans have used the carriages during Return Day parades since the flag began flying in 2007 and the state gave an annual $14,000 grant until 2018, the town’s recent controversial grant triggered the change of heart, said Travis Williams, executive director of the state Democratic Party.

“The Confederate flag comes with a lot of baggage that we don’t want our folks associating themselves with or would prefer if they weren’t associating themselves with,’’ Williams said.

Williams stressed that the resolution passed by the party’s executive committee hadn’t “suggested any sort of boycott of participation in the Return Day festivities. Our expectation is still that folks would participate. It’s an important tradition here in Delaware.”