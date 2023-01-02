Delaware could join California in 2035 ban on sales of gas-powered cars

Delaware appears ready to get even more serious about cutting air pollution, by mandating that all new cars sold in the state be electric by 2035.

The move is designed to cut Delaware’s main source of air pollution, which is currently the tailpipes of cars and trucks that travel on state roadways.

Since Delaware joined the U.S. Climate Alliance in 2017, the state has been working towards reducing carbon emissions by at least 26% by 2025. That move came after then-President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

“This past March, Governor Carney directed the department to try to begin the process for the adoption of the Advance Clean Car amendments, which include the zero-emission standards,” said DNREC’s Valerie Gray at a recent public workshop hosted by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

“Delaware’s made significant progress toward cleaner air by placing requirements on our industrial and power sector, by their installation of pollution control equipment, and thereby have reductions in their emissions.”