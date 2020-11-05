U.S. withdraws from Paris climate agreement as election results still unknown

The United States officially withdrew from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement Wednesday, making it an outlier among nations working to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and combat the worst impacts of climate change.

The U.N. treaty, signed in Paris in 2015, commits 195 countries to the goal of keeping average global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. The permanence of the move will be determined by the outcome of the presidential election, as Joe Biden has promised to reenter the agreement.

President Donald Trump made exiting the forum a key campaign issue in 2016, saying it would result in job loss. He also criticized the plan for going too easy on countries like China.

Environmentalists had hoped green issues like Trump’s regulatory rollbacks and lack of action on climate change would motivate voters in Tuesday’s election, but both pre-election polling and exit polls show the top-of-mind issues were the economy, the coronavirus, racial inequality and health care.

Still, though it may not have been at the forefront of voters’ decisions, climate played a role given how divergent the two candidates are on the issue. Trump questions the science behind human-caused global warming and says he wants to encourage more fossil-fuel development. Biden says climate is an existential threat. In addition to rejoining the Paris Agreement, Biden has a goal of getting the country to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.