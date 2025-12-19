This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania are suing the Trump administration over funding for electric vehicle chargers, as part of a coalition of 17 Democratic attorneys general, and Gov. Josh Shapiro. They are alleging the White House is acting unlawfully by withholding funds approved by Congress.

“Without any notice or explanation, the United States Department of Transportation just quietly refused to approve any new funding under the programs which had already been appropriated by Congress and awarded to the states,” said New Jersey Attorney General Michael Platkin.

“This is consistent with how this administration has treated congressional appropriations. They’re not optional. They’re laws,” said Platkin. And the Constitution says that only under limited circumstances can the president, after money has been appropriated by Congress and passed into law, can he restrict those funds from going to their intended recipients.”

New Jersey is waiting on $16 million from the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program and the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program. Both programs are part of the Biden-era bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Congress passed in 2022.

Platkin said the funds would create new jobs and provide EV drivers greater access to the roads.

“At a time, again, when we’re trying to make energy costs go down,” Platkin said. “We’re trying to make people’s lives easier and more affordable. This makes no sense. It’s illegal, but it also just makes no sense.”