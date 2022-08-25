Imani Village is just yards away from the squat brick buildings built in the late 1940s for white veterans of World War II. Many of those Wilmington Housing Authority units are now vacant and boarded up, and almost all tenants in the 240 occupied units are Black men, women and children. Eventually, those homes will be razed to make room for the rest of Imani Village.

Imani Village is promising a brighter future for residents like Rollins, who says she’s paying roughly $900 a month after a public subsidy. The complex offers subsidized units based on income, but also will rent at market rates, such as the three-bedroom homes that go for $1,300 a month.

Logan Herring, who heads the REACH Riverside coalition that is overseeing the area’s rebirth, says Imani Village offers a way out for families that for too long have been “forced to live in communities of consolidated poverty.”

Herring says Riverside is entering “a new chapter for Riverside residents — one in which children are proud to call their community home and families are able to move from financial distress to success” and perhaps home ownership.

That’s the hope of Rollins, who has a 10-year-old daughter and is working to improve her credit rating to buy a home someday. She says her new place in Imani offers that bridge.

Like many longtime Riverside residents, Rollins admits being skeptical over the years when officials spoke about plans to build new homes for residents, like they did nearly two decades ago in the high-crime Eastlake development across Northeast Boulevard.

But the $300 million Imani Village progressed steadily after the plan was announced about three years ago, and now she’s a resident.

“I didn’t expect to move as soon as I did, but I’m glad it all came together,’’ Rollins said.

Riverside now “looks like it’s on the up and up’

Imani Village is also drawing interest from residents outside of Riverside. Rashid Brison drove there to check out a possible home for his sister, who has four young children and minimal financial resources.

“I like what they’re doing in the projects. It’s not as bad as he used to be,’’ said Brison, who lives in southwest Wilmington. Now that new homes are finished and more are being built, “it looks like it’s on the up and up.”

Mike Phares, who lives near downtown, checked out Imani Village for himself and his mother. He picked up a brochure and watched construction crews at work.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful, wonderful place,” Phares said.

But Regina Green, who drove Phares to Imani Village, said she’s not interested. She once lived in a home that was torn down years ago on land where the first homes are being built, but said it bothers her that residents can’t barbecue right outside their house.

“I mean, it’s beautiful,” Green said. “But for me to come back here, I don’t think so.”