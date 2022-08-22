PGA tournament shines bright light on Wilmington and Delaware

Connolly said that’s why big events are good for small cities like Wilmington.

“You bring new people in and boost the economy a little bit for a nice long weekend,” Connolly said.

That’s exactly the kind of enthusiasm and spending local officials hoped the biggest sporting event in northern Delaware history would generate.

About 130,000 fans were expected to attend the semifinals of the Fed-Ex Cup playoffs, which featured 70 golfers. Tourism officials anticipated an economic boost in the tens of millions of dollars, with hopes that people will return for other events, sightseeing, or just to get a meal.

Visitors packed hotels and restaurants around town, and the course was packed all four rain-free days. Fans paraded around the course, either following their favorite players or wandering from hole to hole. Thousands gathered near the 18th hole, where an amphitheater of sorts had been erected. Kids also clamored around the autograph zone, where many players, but not all, were more than happy to oblige their youngest adorers after completing their rounds each day.

Jack Enslen of York County, Pennsylvania, showed off a ball signed by Justin Thomas. “I was trying to get Rory, but he didn’t come over for signatures” on Saturday, Enslen said.

For duffer Garrad Gray of Elkton, Maryland, just seeing professional golf at its highest level was the prize. He watched earlier rounds on TV, then trekked up to the country club for Sunday’s final round.

“I think it’s great for the city,” Gray said while relaxing near the 18th hole. “Hopefully everything ran smooth this week so that the PGA says they did a great job and come back for something different. And the announcers on TV were talking a lot about the city, and [showing] aerial shots of the course. Everything looked good.”

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, whose inspectors oversaw the construction of more than 250,000 square feet of new construction on the country club grounds, watched the final hour of competition from the BMW hospitality suite on the final hole.

“To have Rory McIlroy, the best golfers in the world, rolling through here, it’s a treasure,” said Meyer, who had called the event “our Super Bowl” before it began.

“What we don’t know is how many of these people will come back,” Meyer said, “Now they know Delaware. It puts us on the map. This is for us, I think in some ways for tourism, as big, maybe even bigger than Joe [Biden] becoming president.”