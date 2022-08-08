The BMW event is the semifinals of the PGA’s Fed-Ex Cup playoffs, with golfers competing for $15 million in prize money. More importantly, they will be vying for one of 30 spots in the finals later this month in Atlanta. The overall cup winner gets $18 million.

The BMW tournament is also by far the biggest sporting event ever to come to northern Delaware, with 130,000 spectators expected for the four days of competition that end on August 21. Downstate, the Dover International Speedway has drawn about 130,000 stock car fans for single NASCAR races, though attendance in Dover has fallen well below that in recent years.

Wilmington has the minor league baseball Blue Rocks and basketball Blue Coats, and for two decades ending in 2004 the DuPont Country Club hosted the LPGA McDonald’s Championship and then the LPGA Championship. Earlier this year, Wilmington also was the site for NCAA’s Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament.

But Humphrey, the local tournament chairman, isn’t exaggerating when he says the BMW event propels the Wilmington area into the major leagues of sports. For example, a slew of corporate hospitality packages costing up to $290,000 apiece have long been sold out for an event that according to one consultant generated more than $50 million into the economy of greater Baltimore last year.

“It’ll be on TV for over 50 hours, both NBC and the Golf Channel. So Delaware is going to get a lot of air time, the city of Wilmington, the county of New Castle and Wilmington Country Club,” gushed Humphrey, himself a former Delaware senior amateur golf champ, as he gave WHYY News a look at the progress in preparing the course and club for a world-class sporting event.

“So it’s a big deal and we’re very excited about it. And from a golf standpoint, this is as good as it gets for a guy like me.”

Jennifer Boes, executive director of the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau, says hotel rooms, restaurants, bars, retail shops, and tourist venues such as Winterthur Museum and Longwood Gardens should reap big benefits.

She noted that many players will be staying at downtown Wilmington’s Hotel DuPont, and is urging golf fans to also attend two events in the city during the golf tournament: a block party in the 800 block of Market Street, and a “night market” for vendors and shoppers at Frawley Stadium in the Wilmington’s Riverfront area.

And if visitors are too focused on the tournament to sightsee or shop, “we hope to encourage them to come back as visitors to our area, not just as golf fans,” Boes said.

“I’m very optimistic, and I think that everyone in northern Delaware is very excited about the potential that this could bring to us.”

‘Some really good players and some great names’

The golf luminaries who will compete at the club on the city’s outskirts include the winners of all four major tournaments this year — Cameron Smith (British Open), Scottie Scheffler (Masters), Justin Thomas (PGA Championship), and Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open). Fan favorites such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Rose are also coming.

Several major names in golf will be missing, however, including Tiger Woods, golf’s biggest attraction.

Woods has returned to competition after leg injuries from a horrific SUV accident in 2021 but didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Also missing will be notables such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Sergio Garcia, who have been banned because they joined the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series. Mickelson joined Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV players in filing a lawsuit against the PGA, claiming the tour used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players.

“I’m sure if somebody was a big follower of some of the folks that went to LIV, they might be disappointed,” Humphrey acknowledged. “But we do know at the end of the day, we’re going to have some of the really, really good players here and some great names.”