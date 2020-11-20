World’s ‘top 70’ golfers to compete at Wilmington Country Club in 2022

Joe Biden’s election as president has put Wilmington in the national political spotlight in recent weeks, with his victory speech from the city’s riverfront televised to millions around the United States and the world, and his almost daily public pronouncements made from the downtown Queen Theater.

And now the world of men’s pro golf is shining on Delaware for the first time, awarding one of its premier events to the Wilmington Country Club just north of the city limits.

It’s the BMW Championship — in essence the semifinals of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, with a purse of some $10 million. When the event takes place in August 2022, you can expect household names like Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy to be among the 70 golfers who grace the fairways of the South Course.

It will be Delaware’s first PGA Tour event. Nearby DuPont Country Club did host two top women’s tour events — first the LPGA McDonald’s Championship and then the LPGA Championship — for nearly two decades until 2004.

The local tournament chairman, Tom Humphrey, said his club learned in late October that its bid had won.

“It’s kind of like the Super Bowl comes to Delaware. It’s a big deal,’’ Humphrey told WHYY News in a wee bit of hyperbole. The BMW is one of golf’s most important tournaments but isn’t held in the esteem of the four so-called “majors” — the Masters, British Open, U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

But Humphrey said if he had his choice of any golf tournament, “This is the one you want. It’s the top 70 players. You know they are going to show up. There is no cut. They are going to be playing all four rounds. It’s an important event for them.”

Humphrey said he and other club officials learned last year that Western Golf Association, which runs the tournament once called the Western Open, wanted the 2022 edition to be held in the area to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Golf Association of Philadelphia.

The BMW tourney was held at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Humphrey said tournament and PGA officials visited Wilmington Country Club in February, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. They returned in July, liked what they saw and decided the club would be able to lengthen some holes for the biggest hitters on the tour, he said.