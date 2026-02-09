From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In a little more than three months, the 108th PGA Championship will take place in the Philadelphia area amid an already stacked 2026 calendar of major sporting events.

Aronimink Golf Club will host the major golf tournament, which previously hosted the 1962 PGA Championship, the 2003 Senior PGA Championship and the 2020 Women’s PGA Championship. The course is the first to host all three of PGA’s rotating major championships.

Michael Lewers, the general chair for the 2026 PGA Championship, said while the course is used to hosting big events, this one is of a “different scale.”

“This is a much bigger scale in terms of things like number of spectators, number of volunteers involved — broadcasting to half a billion households around the world and 180 different countries,” Lewers said. “So that makes it a sort of a supercharged event for us, relative to some of the things we’ve done in the past, and that makes it really exciting for the Philly area.”

Attendees will get a chance to see some of the greatest golfers in the game play, including world No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler, 2025 Masters Tournament winner Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley, who won the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink.

“It’s very rare that you get the top players in one place at one time, and this is what you have in any major championship,” Lewers said. “You have the best players in the world. In this case, it’s an all-professional field. People want to see that.”

The Newton Square course is about a 40-minute drive from Center City Philadelphia. It’s expecting 200,000 people to visit the course from May 11 to May 17.

The tournament is projected to generate $125 million for the region, according to a news release. General admission tickets for the final rounds of the tournament have been sold out since September.

“It’s among the earliest sellouts of those opportunities that the PGA of America has ever had,” Lewers said. “That is, again, emblematic of Philly, its sports heritage, its golf pedigree, and the interest in a major championship coming to the area where people really flock to see the best players in the world.”