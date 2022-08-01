U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester didn’t hold back Monday after hosting President Biden’s top health official at a forum in Delaware to address the mental health challenges facing children in America.

“This is a 9-1-1 moment,’’ Blunt Rochester declared afterward, saying she was going “off-script” in calling an emergency to highlight the crisis facing kids during the third year of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our young people need us to step up and step up in a different way,’’ the Democratic congresswoman said. “Obviously, we’ve been doing things, but we’ve heard in some cases the needle has moved backwards. So today is about recommitting to this charge. Today is about saying we want to do things differently.”

Blunt Rochester recalled writing a poem she titled “Teenager” about 45 years ago.

“I remember what it felt like be a teenager pre-social media, pre-pandemic, pre-George Floyd, us witnessing a murder in front of our eyes,’’ she said. “Bullying. Cyber bullying. All of these things didn’t exist then and I knew how hard it was.”

Rochester had read the poem during the roundtable discussion at a former du Pont family estate on the grounds of the Nemours Children’s Hospital near Wilmington. She shared it with the parents, patients, policymakers, doctors, and politicians who discussed what has been accomplished in Delaware and what still needs to be done.

The stories revolved around the fact that more than two in five U.S. kids report struggles with persistent sadness and hopelessness, and that too many don’t have access to counseling.