Gwathney works at Westside, which serves a mostly Latino population at its west Wilmington office. The area has a below-average vaccination rate.

Beyond screening and filling out paperwork, Gwathney is a sounding board for the 200 to 300 patients who descend on Westside once a week to be served by it’s so-called “vaccine strike team.”

“I also provide patient education,’’ Gwathney told a WHYY reporter this week during a brief lull in the steady parade of patients. “So if they have any questions about the difference in vaccines and just any concerns, I’m there to help them with that as well.”

She also alleviates last-second reluctance.

“I’ve had a couple of people that were hesitant,’’ Gwathney said. “They’ll ask me if I’m vaccinated, and then they will ask me, you know, ‘Which one’s better? What is the effectiveness rate?’”

If Gwathney can’t answer, she refers them to fellow Health Corps member Veronica Villalobos, who has an information packet that addresses most issues that arise.

Villalobos is studying exercise science at the University of Delaware, but at Westside she greets patients after Gwanthey quizzes them and reviews their forms.

She also speaks Spanish, which comes in handy when teenagers Samantha and Fernanda Del Angel show up for their second Pfizer shots. They need a translator and have some questions.

“If they need help filling out their form because they can’t write or something then, yeah, I’ll walk them through all the questions and help them fill it out,’’ Villalobos said.

Dr. Megan Werner calls the two Health Corps members a key cog in Westside’s team because they help free up the medical personnel to work solely on treating the patients and the administrative staff to focus on their own jobs.

“So it’s nice to be able to just do the education part,’’ Werner said. “People come in with questions. ‘Can I get the vaccine?’ ‘Can I not get the vaccine?’ ‘Should I get the vaccine?’ So it’s been really helpful.”