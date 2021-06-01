Oasis of fresh fruit, veggies sprouts in northeast Wilmington ‘food desert’

Tyrone White had grown weary of having to drive a few miles across town from his northeast Wilmington home to buy fresh fruit and vegetables.

So this spring, when he saw The Produce Spot sign in front of a formerly empty space next to a sprawling Dollar Tree store, he popped in for a look.

Inside he found a sparkling new Black-owned business with a Smart TV playing soothing music and a cornucopia of colorful items: orange, red, and yellow peppers, purple and green grapes, pineapples, papayas, and a variety of apples and pears. Wooden boxes held collard greens, okra, asparagus, broccoli, corn, and more.

The store had everything the 60-year-old White might be seeking in his quest for a healthy diet. And for once, it was within walking distance in a neighborhood long considered a food desert.

“We stop in here at least once a week,’’ White told an WHYY reporter at the store. “I mean, fresh produce. What better can it be?”

White was accompanied by John Bracy.

“We saw this was Black-owned, Black woman-owned. Queens doing something here in the neighborhood and very clean,’’ Bracy gushed.

Bracy raved about the variety of fruit, which also includes navel oranges, Granny Smith apples, and Comice pears.

“I haven’t seen dragon fruit in the stores,’’ he said after seeing the vibrant yellow delicacy with leathery skin and scaly spikes that comes from a cactus.

City and neighborhood leaders are also welcoming The Produce Spot to this 1.5-mile stretch of Northeast Boulevard, which bisects the Eastlake and Riverside public housing communities.

The gritty strip — dominated by auto body shops, used tire stores, and some small churches — includes a couple of neighborhood convenience stores that have a scant selection of produce among the canned goods, chips, sodas, cold cuts and fried foods. There’s also a few delis and fast food spots, including a Popeyes.

Mayor Mike Purzycki calls the produce-only market “a vital addition” that’s “already making a positive impact” on a predominantly Black community that’s been targeted for comprehensive redevelopment by what’s known as the Reach Riverside coalition. Many residents don’t have cars and rely on public transportation to get basic necessities like groceries or medicine.

“Low-income communities often have limited access to fresh, healthy food, which has an enormous effect on many aspects of residents’ lives — from health care to quality of life to obesity rates,’’ the mayor said. “Researchers have even found that being able to buy fresh food can help reduce crime and make residents more invested in their communities.”