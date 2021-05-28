Black women bakers team up with Philadelphia Flower Show for ‘Blooming Desserts’

“We are thrilled to see three of our Center of Culinary Enterprises members get the opportunity to introduce their products to a new audience at an event as significant as the Philadelphia Flower Show,” said Kim Carter, vice president at The Enterprise Center. “Championing minority and women-owned businesses is part of our mission, which makes their success even sweeter.”

Jillian Blacken’s company, Jillian Bakes, specializes in vegan brownies and grew out of her inability to find vegan baked goods. KakeMi Cakes sells homemade 90-second cake kits and was founded by Marian Dossou as a tastier take on mug cakes. Nina Bryan created the business Sweet Nina’s after years spent working in the insurance industry. Her banana pudding was named “Best of Philly” in 2019 by Philadelphia Magazine.