Black women bakers team up with Philadelphia Flower Show for ‘Blooming Desserts’
Three local Black women-owned businesses have partnered with the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show.
The collaboration, called “Blooming Desserts,” will feature desserts from Jillian Bakes, KakeMi Cakes, and Sweet Nina’s. The three vendors work out of The Enterprise Center’s Dorrance H. Hamilton Center for Culinary Enterprises in West Philadelphia.
“We are thrilled to see three of our Center of Culinary Enterprises members get the opportunity to introduce their products to a new audience at an event as significant as the Philadelphia Flower Show,” said Kim Carter, vice president at The Enterprise Center. “Championing minority and women-owned businesses is part of our mission, which makes their success even sweeter.”
Jillian Blacken’s company, Jillian Bakes, specializes in vegan brownies and grew out of her inability to find vegan baked goods. KakeMi Cakes sells homemade 90-second cake kits and was founded by Marian Dossou as a tastier take on mug cakes. Nina Bryan created the business Sweet Nina’s after years spent working in the insurance industry. Her banana pudding was named “Best of Philly” in 2019 by Philadelphia Magazine.
Blooming Desserts will be located at booth 320 during the Philadelphia Flower Show, which runs from June 5 to June 13 at FDR Park.
