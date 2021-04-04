As part of its City Harvest Initiative, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society distributed free seedlings and seed packets to about 40 community gardens Saturday at the Farm at Awbury Arboretum.

“These distribution days are so rewarding … seeing the look on these growers’ faces. They’re always enthusiastic and excited because it’s the kickoff of the season,” said Justin Trezza, director of community garden programs for PHS.

The initiative does about five seedling distribution events throughout the year. Since the program started in 2006, it has expanded from a cohort of 15 community gardens to a connected network of 130.

“And we’re working at six greenhouses instead of one greenhouse now. So we’re expanding, it’s pretty cool,” said Adam Hill, the associate director of community garden programs for PHS.

Most years, the event has a social feel: People get out of their cars and talk. But this spring, things are still different, so the gardeners RSVP’d and picked up their seedlings in an in-and-out fashion from 10 a.m. to noon.

The goal of the program is to encourage people to grow food for donation and distribute it throughout the community and among their neighbors.

“And the idea is to address food insecurity, so if we have … many gardens in each neighborhood, and they’re all distributing to different places, then we’re reaching thousands of people,” said Jasmine Thompson, a community garden specialist for PHS.