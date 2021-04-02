Dedicated funding is one step closer for Delaware clean-water improvements

For nearly a decade, lawmakers have debated the best way to improve Delaware’s water, both drinking water and the rivers and streams that wind throughout the state.

Though there’s been debate over how to pay for repairs, there’s broad agreement on the scope of the problem. According to state officials, more than 377 bodies of water are listed as “impaired,” polluted with excess nutrients and laden with toxins and bacteria. More than 100 miles of Delaware’s waterways have fish consumption advisories thanks to high levels of PCBs, metals, and pesticides.

Now, state House members have approved a plan that creates a dedicated source of funding for projects to remedy that.

“This is long overdue,” said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf. “There have been a lot of people along the way that have tried to do this. Many have tried, none have been successful until today.”

He credited Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst’s tenacity in finally getting HB 200 passed in the state House on Thursday afternoon. The bill sets up the Clean Water Trust, a state fund that’s designed to fix poor water quality and complete a number of overdue infrastructure projects.

“This bill started back in the Markell administration … and the idea was to clean up our water,” Longhurst said. “Water should not be a privilege, it is a right for every Delawarean.”