From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Wilmington-based biopharmaceutical company Incyte expects to move its corporate headquarters to the city’s downtown by 2026.

Incyte is a publicly traded global business that develops and manufactures medication to treat some rare cancers, inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

It plans to relocate 400 employees from its Chadds Ford office near the Pennsylvania-Delaware border to Wilmington. As the company continues to grow, it expects to hire 500 more employees.

Incyte is combining its oncology and dermatology teams in Chadds Ford with its corporate office workers in Alapocas, a suburb of Wilmington at the downtown complex.

It’s neither pulling out of the suburban office nor pulling research, development or technical workers downtown, though.

To make space for all those workers moving, Incyte acquired two prominent office buildings in Wilmington’s downtown — Bracebridge I and III — that span more than 500,000 square feet. There are more than 1,000 parking spaces in its garage and it’s about a 20-minute walk from the Wilmington train stop.

The assessed value of the buildings were $13.2 million and $9.7 million, respectively, New Castle County records show.

The Bracebridge office complex was built in the mid-1990s for credit card business MBNA Corp. as its headquarters. Bank of America acquired MBNA and took over the buildings for a few years but has been downsizing its office footprint.

Now some of those buildings have been sitting vacant.

Officials touted that the Incyte investment is a big boost to the downtown economy.

The office vacancy rate in the central business district was 27% during the first quarter of 2024, according to commercial real estate advisory business Newmark.

“This little corner of the city which once was the bustling home of MBNA is going to see a resurgence,” said Mike Purzycki, mayor of Wilmington. “You’ve got four hundred people in a part of the city that’s been pretty vacant, all of a sudden people are going out to lunch, they have dinner at night. Some will come to live downtown.”

The buildings sit on the corner of Rodney Square, the city’s largest public green space, which recently underwent an $8 million renovation project.

Purzycki won’t likely be in public office to watch Incyte workers move in, he’s slated to retire when his term ends. But Delaware Gov. John Carney just might — he’s running to become Wilmington’s next mayor.

The biopharmaceutical company Incyte has grown in the past decade to more than 2,500 employees worldwide — up from 588 workers in 2014.

Jakafi, an FDA-approved and patented as a treatment for a rare blood cancer, was Incyte’s first commercial product. It’s marketed as a medication for when chemotherapy medication isn’t effective. In 2023, Jakafi sales generated $2.5 billion in revenue. Total revenue hit $3.6 billion and the company earned $597 million in profits in 2023.

Gov. Carney called Incyte “a Delaware success story,” a nod to its roots.