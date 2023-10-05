Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki won’t seek third term in 2024

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, who said last year he intended to seek a third four-year term in 2024, announced Wednesday that he would not do so.

“My difficulty in committing to another term that would begin 15 months from now is in continuing to undertake such a demanding job at the age of 78,’’ Purzycki wrote in what he called a “Letter to the People of Wilmington.”

Purzycki, a Democrat who had emergency heart bypass surgery days before starting his second term in January 2021, said the decision was not an easy one.

“While my health is generally good, I am, for the first time in my life, aware of my age,’’ the mayor said. “True, I can take some time away from the job, but people should understand that the job of mayor never lets you go.”

His letter also said he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Bette, and his four grandchildren.

“So, with deep regret but with satisfaction that this is the right decision, I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for mayor in 2024,” the mayor wrote. “I am hopeful, of course, that the right candidate will step forward to run. The city deserves and needs a qualified and effective chief executive who will remove disabling politics and self-dealing from the role of governance.”

Former state and city Treasurer Velda Jones Potter, who Purzycki defeated in 2020, has already indicated she will be running in 2024.