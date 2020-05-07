Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

In late April, a patient came into electrophysiologist Melissa Robinson’s lab at UW Medicine at the University of Washington. The patient had experienced shortness of breath; emergency medical services said he probably had COVID-19.

He did not get a test to measure his heart’s electrical signals. He declined to go to a hospital. Later on, he got to an emergency room because he was having more trouble breathing. A few hours later, medical staff found out that what he had was a heart attack, not COVID-19.

“Ultimately at that point, he had a lot of damage already from the heart attack that had been the cause of the issue all along,” Robinson said.

The patient died. He was 44 years old.

“It is very upsetting to see somebody pass away from something that you know one of your colleagues could have fixed if they had presented earlier,” Robinson said. “This is some of the untold burden on medical providers right now, especially those of us who aren’t first responders to [COVID-19] … our hands are tied, we’re sort of at the mercy of the system right now and how patients are coming through.”

Cardiologist James McCabe, a colleague of Robinson’s, said he, too, has seen people coming to the hospital in the later stages of heart disease, and therefore showing up in worse shape. He recalled one recent patient who called his doctor with shortness of breath and a cough and stayed home for several days. The patient had actually had a heart attack.

“When he got to us, we were no longer even focused on heart attack, we were focused on trying to fix the problems that came about because his heart attack had gone all the way to completion and his heart muscle had died,” McCabe said.

Such damage is irreversible. That patient had a prosthetic placed in his heart and survived, but McCabe said the recovery will be complicated. Two similar patients have not survived.

People fear being around other patients in hospitals or spreading a potential COVID infection to first responders — Robinson and McCabe said they understand that. But you still need medical attention if you have difficulty breathing or show other symptoms of a heart attack.

“It’s a delicate balance, because on the one hand we need to keep frontline providers safe,” McCabe said. “But … COVID didn’t put a trademark around shortness of breath.”