Dallas grew up in Atlanta, where he was “always” interested in theater. In a 2012 interview he recalled staging shows as a child for neighborhood kids using empty Coca-Cola bottles as puppets. In college he found himself at a crossroads: to either study religion at the Harvard Divinity School or theater at the Yale School of Drama. He chose the latter.

In 1983 Dallas came to Philadelphia to create the theater program at the University of the Arts (then the Philadelphia College of Performing Arts). At the same time he was directing at the Freedom Theatre in North Philadelphia, and with the Philadelphia Drama Guild at the University of Pennsylvania’s Zellerbach Theater, staging August Wilson and Zora Neale Hurston plays.

This was the era when Philadelphia theater was not as robust as it is now, when groundbreaking places like the Arden and Wilma theaters were still fledgling companies without their own stages.

“Imagine back then: Philadelphia actors did not have a lot of platforms, and Black Philadelphia actors had even less platforms and access,” said Barbara Silzle, of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund and a longtime friend of Dallas. “Walter, just who he was, gave access to really talented artists.”

One of the first people Dallas met upon arriving in Philadelphia was Johnnie Hobbs, a teacher and actor at Freedom. He was also one of the first people Dallas hired into the College of Performing Arts, where Hobbs would remain for 30 years. Hobbs acted under Dallas a half-dozen times over the years and called him a “genius.”

“He was extremely smart, extremely gentle, but spoke with a very firm hand. When he had to say something to you, you had to look in his eyes and he was right there with you,” he said. “I remember him telling me one time when I was running into a problem with a part: ‘Forgive yourself, and let’s go. Just forgive yourself and let’s go.’”