Health care during COVID: Canceled screenings, postponed dental cleanings

“He’s able to do a visit with his physician who can decide: ‘This is really tiny. We could wait three months past COVID, and we don’t think this is likely to have an impact on your survival or your quality of life, or we could do it now because this is large enough, and we’re concerned enough that it’s no longer an elective procedure. It’s something we need to do to keep you alive.’”

Telehealth visits are soaring during the COVID-19 crisis. Jefferson is doing close to 3,000 scheduled telehealth visits a day, coupled with the calls taken with its on-demand program, Hollander said. Part of that effort is to address patients that have had canceled procedures and are waiting for news.

“If you were seeing your oncologist and you were scheduled for a biopsy, or you were scheduled for an appointment with your oncologist to get biopsy results, or consider a biopsy, or decide the best way to approach your disease,” he said, ”you can still do your appointment with that same doctor who has the same medical records, who knows you, and they will see you via video and provide the best possible care.”

Simon and her doctor have been through a lot together, and she trusts things will be OK. She hasn’t used telemedicine, but she has other strategies.

“I’m just kind of putting those things off and writing down all of my questions so that when I finally go, my poor doctors will get the plethora of everything that I’ve been wondering about in these months in between,” she said.

The wait to see her doctor is long, however.

“This is a high-risk cancer screening,” Simon said. “So, of course, that gives me some pause, to wonder what is or what isn’t or might be and what the ramifications [are] of waiting.”

But not every elective procedure is a cancer screening. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued guidelines and has a table that puts procedures into three tiers, each with two categories. In Tier 1 are procedures like endoscopies and cataract surgery; those should be postponed.

Tier 2 includes more serious things, such as newborn vaccinations and inpatient procedures. It’s also where low-risk cancer screenings fit in, among other procedures the agency recommends postponing after an initial telehealth evaluation. But it depends on your health, too. Healthy patients or patients who aren’t at high risk for COVID-19 might have different guidelines from patients who are high risk.

Tier 3 procedures are the really serious procedures, such as neurosurgery, transplants, and most cancers. Whether you’re healthy or sick, those procedures are likely to happen.

But what if this isn’t you? What if your canceled procedure was dental care? Most dental offices are closed under the directive of the American Dental Association.

What if you’ve got a killer toothache?

“The main factors are if you have a lot of pain, you know, something that can’t be relieved by say Tylenol or Advil,” said Charles Incalcaterra, president of the Pennsylvania Dental Association. “If you have a little minor toothache or sensitivity to cold, that’s not really a true dental emergency. But if you have a throbbing ache, or an ache that won’t go away and can’t be managed with over-the-counter pain relievers, then I would recommend calling your dentist.”

Dental emergencies also include infection, like swelling of the cheeks or gums. Or “if there’s any trauma. If you or a child falls at home, or you somehow smash your teeth on concrete or swinging a baseball bat, or whatever could happen, that’s definitely a dental emergency,” he said.

Teenagers and twentysomethings are in luck: Incalcaterra said wisdom-tooth surgery can probably wait — but again, if you’re in a lot of pain, it’s a different story. The same for orthodontics: Waiting is probably OK, but if you’re in a lot of pain call your orthodontist or, if they’re not available, a dentist.

If you need a dentist but don’t have one, Incalcaterra suggested contacting your state’s dental association, as there are some federally qualified health centers that offer dental care.

Even though dental health and biopsies don’t necessarily seem all that similar, the goal is the same.

“We want patients to stay out of the emergency rooms especially this time, with the other issues going on with COVID-19,” Incalcaterra said.