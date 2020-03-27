Local officials continue to close beaches, boardwalks in N.J.
More New Jersey municipalities are closing their beaches and boardwalks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local officials have said the closures are necessary to reduce the spread of the virus. In closing Ocean City’s beaches and boardwalk on Wednesday, Mayor Jay A. Gillian said it was necessary to protect his community.
“With the weather getting warmer, it will only get worse. I fully understand the impact that this will have on Ocean City, but I will always err on the side of caution,” he said in a statement.
Gillian said a state administrative order issued Tuesday gives local municipalities the discretion to impose restrictions on beaches and boardwalk.
Here’s a non-exhaustive list of beach and/or boardwalk closures (some public beach access points remain open for municipalities that have closed boardwalks):
- Seaside Heights: Beach and boardwalk
- Lavallette: Beach and boardwalk
- Point Pleasant Beach: Boardwalk
- Spring Lake: Boardwalk
- Asbury Park: Boardwalk
- Island Heights: Beach and boardwalk
- Sea Girt: Boardwalk
- Ocean City: Beach and boardwalk
- Sea Isle City: Beach and promenade