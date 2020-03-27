Local officials continue to close beaches, boardwalks in N.J.

More New Jersey municipalities are closing their beaches and boardwalks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local officials have said the closures are necessary to reduce the spread of the virus. In closing Ocean City’s beaches and boardwalk on Wednesday, Mayor Jay A. Gillian said it was necessary to protect his community.

“With the weather getting warmer, it will only get worse. I fully understand the impact that this will have on Ocean City, but I will always err on the side of caution,” he said in a statement.