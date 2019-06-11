N.J. bill would grant veterans, active duty military free access to state beaches

A bill pending in the New Jersey legislature would allow veterans and active duty military personnel to access the state’s parks, forests, and beaches for free.

The measure, known as A834, seeks to amend the 2016 law that limits free access to state residents who are active members of the National Guard, disabled, or veterans who are 62 and older.

The bipartisan legislation, which is awaiting action on the Assembly floor and pending in the Senate, expands on the current law, allowing free access to all veterans and active military personnel of any branch, including reserves, who are residents of the state or stationed in New Jersey.

But the bill, which will go into effect immediately upon signed into law, only applies to state-owned beaches. Numerous municipalities allow free beach access to veterans and active duty personnel.

Bill co-sponsor Assemblyman Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, tells NJ101.5 that veterans “should not be charged for a beach badge to enjoy the shores they defended.”