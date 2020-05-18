Casino workers struggle as Atlantic City sees last year’s gains fade away

Many different reopening plans emerge

But there are serious questions about what kind of city will remain in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This may be among the worst challenges Atlantic City has faced within the last 50 or 60 years,” Johnson said. “It looks worse than 2008.”

Paramount among city officials is getting the casinos back open, a task that will not be easy but is nonetheless underway. Last week, Unite Here Local 54 released health and sanitation guidelines that ask casinos to include testing for employees, as well as provide personal protection equipment (PPE) and temperature screening for workers and guests, and additional staff to enforce social-distancing guidelines.

Some of the casinos have also released reopening guidelines. On Tuesday, MGM, which owns one of the city’s most prominent casinos, the Borgata, published a “Seven-Point Safety Plan” that acting CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle said, “addresses everything from employee screening, masks, cleaning and air quality, to digital innovations that put you in control of your check-in experience.” Hornbuckle went on to say, “MGM Resorts properties will not look the way they used to for a while, and that’s not only okay, it’s critically important.”

But while executives hash out reopening plans, Ben Albert, organizing and staff director for Unite Here, said no one has consulted the workers — who will be most at risk when casino doors across the city open again. “They need to involve frontline workers in those conversations and those decisions,” he said. “Because who knows best how to do their jobs and how to do them safely than the workers?” (Albert did add that the Hard Rock casino has “stepped up some to help out their employees,” which included $100 grocery cards for employees.)

Last week, most of Atlantic City’s casinos were taking room reservations beginning June 1, but that has changed for some — Harrah’s and Caesars, for example, are no longer accepting bookings until June 7.

While the opening date may change again, depending on Murphy’s orders, Jay McKnight, who has worked as a bartender at Harrah’s for 13 years, is expecting his return to resemble little of what it once was. “Yeah, we’ll go back to work and, yeah, we’ll get our hourly wage, but I gotta be honest, there’s probably going to be quite a pay cut,” McKnight said, referring to work hours and tips. “If you’re in a bar and there needs to be six feet between everyone, you just took out 70 percent of your seats.”