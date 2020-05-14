Coronavirus Pandemic

Atlantic City casinos shatter revenue-drop record — again

This July 11, 2014 aerial photo shows the Atlantic City N.J. shoreline. On May 12, 2020, the city's voters will decide whether to eliminate an elected mayor in favor of an appointed city manager. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

This July 11, 2014 aerial photo shows the Atlantic City N.J. shoreline. On May 12, 2020, the city's voters will decide whether to eliminate an elected mayor in favor of an appointed city manager. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

April was the cruelest month ever in Atlantic City as casinos saw their revenue fall by nearly 69% during a coronavirus-mandated shutdown.

The casinos were closed for the entire month, and there were virtually no sports to bet on.

If it hadn’t been for a surge in online gambling, the numbers would have been even worse.

The casinos won $82.6 million in April. That’s a drop of nearly 69% from the $265 million earned in April 2019.

The decrease easily eclipsed the previous record set just a month ago.

Previously, the biggest such drop was after casinos closed for nine days after Superstorm Sandy.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate