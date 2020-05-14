Atlantic City casinos shatter revenue-drop record — again

April was the cruelest month ever in Atlantic City as casinos saw their revenue fall by nearly 69% during a coronavirus-mandated shutdown.

The casinos were closed for the entire month, and there were virtually no sports to bet on.

If it hadn’t been for a surge in online gambling, the numbers would have been even worse.

The casinos won $82.6 million in April. That’s a drop of nearly 69% from the $265 million earned in April 2019.

The decrease easily eclipsed the previous record set just a month ago.

Previously, the biggest such drop was after casinos closed for nine days after Superstorm Sandy.