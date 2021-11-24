It may come as no surprise that taxes are the number one issue of importance to New Jersey residents, according to a poll released Tuesday by the Eagleton Center For Public Interest Polling.

Nearly 40% of residents mentioned taxes as their top issue of concern, the poll found — especially property taxes.

Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center, said it was also the top issue in the state 50 years ago, when the public polling institute first launched its poll in 1971.

“Over time, it’s definitely the most common, number one problem that has been mentioned by New Jerseyans, no matter who’s in charge — no matter what the administration or the Legislature looks like,” Koning said.