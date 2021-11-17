Trenton approves $10 million overhaul of its emergency radio system

Trenton’s emergency radio system was nearly shut down last month by service provider MPS Communications over non-payment of services. The city council had balked at paying the more than $200,000 past due balance, citing the company had breached its contract because of serious system failures. For example, in 2019, an off-duty police officer working overtime as bank security attempted to report a robbery over the radio, but as The Trentonian reported, no one heard the officer’s call.

A Mercer County superior court judge ordered MPS Communications to continue providing service through the end of the year, while the mayor and city council continued working on a new plan to replace the city’s emergency radio system — a process plagued by ongoing infighting among the city’s leaders right up until Monday’s special meeting.

The plan that passed on Monday did so by a 4-0 vote. Council President Kathy McBride, Vice President Marge Caldwell-Wilson, and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn were not present and did not vote.

McBride said she had consented to the special meeting taking place, but contended the Gusciora administration knew “in advance” she would not be able to make it, because she would be in Atlantic City for the N.J. League of Municipalities annual conference.

Mayoral spokesman Will Skaggs said the administration was not aware McBride and Caldwell-Wilson were unavailable until after the meeting was scheduled. He added that the special meeting was held online and that the municipalities conference didn’t start until Tuesday.

“The Mayor and Business Administrator are also going to the event and were still able to attend the special meeting,” Skaggs said.