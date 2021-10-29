Mayor Reed Gusciora welcomed the judge’s decision calling it “the best of all worlds.”

“This would have been the worst Halloween trick that would have happened to the capital city,” he said. “We can’t simply leave our emergency communication system in the dark.”

Gusciora and McBride agree that the current system needs to be replaced, but the two have been fighting over the best way to do so.

The mayor implored the council to use $4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan to buy new equipment that was compatible with Mercer County’s 911 system and emergency radio frequencies. That item was taken off of the council’s agenda prior to their meeting last week.

McBride, in a statement from over the weekend, said the Gusciora administration was asking for a “blank check” to fix a problem it had known about for years. On Thursday, she said she wanted an overhaul of the city’s radio room, not to just simply replace equipment, and move the city’s emergency frequencies to the 800Mhz band.

“I believe that rather than to Band-Aid this issue, that we should address it and we should move to build out that radio room and give residents the state-of-the-art,” she said.

Gusciora said his administration will make a presentation to the council at their next meeting on Nov. 4.

“We hope that council will approve the best option and to use American Recovery funds so that it won’t hurt any local taxpayers,” he said.