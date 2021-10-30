Residents said there are more important issues, like homicides in the city keeping pace with last year’s record number. As of Friday morning, there have been 29 murders in New Jersey’s capital city. In addition, residents are also concerned about the lack of job opportunities and the more than 3,000 abandoned buildings in the city.

“It’s sad how you see all these homeless people out here, all these abandoned houses down here, and stuff that they need to fix up and get these homeless people off the street,” said Dorinda Roberts, a Trenton native who recently moved to New Brunswick. She said the political bickering combined with the low quality of life prompted her to move.

Compared to Trenton, New Brunswick has a better school system and lower crime, she said.

“It’s peaceful,” she added. “[Kids] can go play in a park, they don’t have to worry about nothing. And it should be the same here, because this is our capital.”

Roberts was being dropped off at the Trenton Transit Center by her sister and brother-in-law who shared the same opinion.

“So much stuff that’s going on out here that [leaders] were supposed to take care of, it’s not being done,” said Kevin Young. “They’re going back and forth against their own self, and that makes them look stupid cause nothing is getting done.”

Young and his wife, Jocelyn, said they will be following Roberts out of the city.

“We’re trying to get there now,” she said.

The tale of the tape

Before this latest fight over how to overhaul the city’s emergency radio system, Gusciora faced a no-confidence vote from the council earlier this month. The vote came after word of state investigations into alleged corruption into the city’s “abandoned property abatement program,” which stemmed from allegations in a lawsuit brought by the city’s housing and economic development director.

The vote failed, with McBride asking afterwards “Where is the FBI?” drawing comparisons between Gusciora and former mayor Tony Mack. Mack was convicted in 2014 for his role in a scheme to take thousands of dollars to help facilitate a parking garage development.

In May 2020, Councilwoman Robin Vaughn went on a profanity-laced, homophobic rant against Gusciora during a conference call that was leaked. Vaughn apologized but refused to step down. Recently, she asked the city’s Latino business administrator, Adam Cruz, if he could understand English. Cruz was appointed by the mayor.

Last January, Gusciora vetoed an ordinance council passed giving itself its own legal counsel. He nixed the bill due to advice from the city’s law department, which is responsible for giving legal advice to both the mayor and the city council due to the Faulkner Act — the law that guides Trenton’s form of government. It said the mayor appoints the city attorney, the head of the law department.

The council overrode the veto and the mayor sued.

That fight ended when a judge upheld the ordinance. The council then proceeded to rehire the attorney who advised them. The lawyer was fired by Gusciora.