The project, which launched on Juneteenth this year with some funding from the Kresge Foundation, will employ all types of artforms — from storytelling and visual art to photography, and digital media — to remember people lost to homicide in New Jersey’s capital city through the eyes of the people closest to them.

As of Sept. 7, 21 people have been murdered in Trenton so far in 2021, down 7 from this time last year when the city set a new murder record with 40 homicides in 2020.

The narrative that often accompanies homicide victims is a negative one, Jusu said.

“It’s not, ‘this person was a beloved son,’” she said. “They were here, they were doing this, they were involved in this activity … That very may well be true. They were also incredibly loved by their family and friends.”

This is not the first public art project that Jusu has orchestrated. One of her well-known projects is a mural she coordinated with the East Trenton Collaborative. The mural features images of the city’s past from The Trentonian archives and photos taken by young people.

“I wanted to give the teens an opportunity to be archivists and historians where they can go around the city,” she said, “and capture the thing that they wanted to always remember, capture anything that they wanted their children to remember.”

Jusu envisions The Potential Project as an interactive memorial that will break the fourth wall, she said.

Yellow squares will be placed in the city at places significant to the stories of the lives being honored. Through a mobile app, a user can scan the square to learn more about the person and see photos of them.

“You’ll see sides of them you probably wouldn’t have saw if you just read a basic article,” said Jusu. “You’ll hear sides of them from their immediate family members.”